John Rhys Plumlee News: Out in Pittsburgh

Plumlee was waived by the Steelers on Tuesday, Alan Saunders of SteelersNow.com reports.

Plumlee signed a reserve/future contract with the Steelers' in January after spending some time on their practice squad during the 2025 season. However, it now appears Pittsburgh has decided to part ways with the UCF product. The 25-year-old has yet to appear in an NFL game as he continues to transition from quarterback to wide receiver.