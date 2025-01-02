John Rhys Plumlee News: Signed to Seattle's active roster

The Seahawks signed Plumlee off the practice squad to the active roster Thursday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

Plumlee joined the Seahawks' practice squad Nov. 20 after being cut from the Jaguars' scout team eight days prior. He hasn't been elevated to the active roster this season, but he has a shot at making his NFL regular-season debut against the Rams on Sunday now that he's on the Seahawks' 53-man roster.