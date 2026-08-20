John Ridgeway Injury: Now dealing with foot injury
Ridgeway exited Thursday's practice with a foot injury, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.
Ridgeway was dealing with a back issue earlier in camp and missed most of last season with a shoulder injury. The 27-year-old defensive lineman inked a new two-year pact with New Orleans during the offseason and is expected to be a key member of the Saints' rotation up front this season.
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