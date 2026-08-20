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John Ridgeway Injury: Now dealing with foot injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 20, 2026

Ridgeway exited Thursday's practice with a foot injury, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Ridgeway was dealing with a back issue earlier in camp and missed most of last season with a shoulder injury. The 27-year-old defensive lineman inked a new two-year pact with New Orleans during the offseason and is expected to be a key member of the Saints' rotation up front this season.

John Ridgeway
New Orleans Saints
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