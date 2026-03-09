John Ridgeway News: Re-signs with Saints for two years

Ridgeway signed a two-year, $6.2 million contract with the Saints on Monday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Ridgeway was limited to four appearances in 2025 by a shoulder injury, notching 11 tackles (three solo) for the Saints. In four NFL seasons split between the Commanders and Saints, Ridgeway has contributed 81 tackles (36 solo). He'll likely continue to fill a rotational role along the interior of the defensive line for New Orleans.