John Ridgeway News: Re-signs with Saints for two years

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Ridgeway signed a two-year, $6.2 million contract with the Saints on Monday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Ridgeway was limited to four appearances in 2025 by a shoulder injury, notching 11 tackles (three solo) for the Saints. In four NFL seasons split between the Commanders and Saints, Ridgeway has contributed 81 tackles (36 solo). He'll likely continue to fill a rotational role along the interior of the defensive line for New Orleans.

John Ridgeway
New Orleans Saints
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring John Ridgeway See More
