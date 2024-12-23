John Samuel Shenker News: Back with practice squad
Shenker reverted to the Raiders' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.
Shenker was elevated to the active roster ahead of Sunday's win over the Jaguars, playing one snap on offense and 15 snaps with the special-teams unit, logging one tackle on punt coverage. The tight end has recorded one reception for seven yards while appearing in six games with Las Vegas in 2024.
John Samuel Shenker
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now