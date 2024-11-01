John Samuel Shenker News: Cut by Las Vegas

Shenker was waived by the Raiders on Friday.

Shenker was let go after appearing in the team's last five contests, catching his only target for seven yards while playing 58 offensive snaps. The tight end will be placed on waivers and if he goes unclaimed, there's a good chance he'll return to Las Vegas a member of the team's practice squad. In a corresponding move, the Raiders signed fellow tight end Justin Shorter to the active roster Friday.