John Samuel Shenker headshot

John Samuel Shenker News: Gets another elevation for Week 18

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 4, 2025

The Raiders elevated Shenker from their practice squad to their active roster Saturday.

Shenker is being elevated for the third straight week to provide tight-end depth and to work on special teams. Over the Raiders' past two games, the Auburn product has tallied five offensive snaps and 35 special-teams snaps. Shenker will likely log a similar workload Sunday in the team's season finale against the Chargers.

