John Samuel Shenker News: Placed back on practice squad

The Raiders reverted Shenker to their practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Shenker was elevated for Sunday's Week 18 loss to the Chargers and played all 12 of his snaps on special teams. The 26-year-old ended up playing in eight contests for Las Vegas during the regular season -- five as part of the active roster and three as a practice-squad elevation -- and totaled one catch on one target for seven yards.