John Samuel Shenker headshot

John Samuel Shenker News: Returns to practice squad

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 30, 2024

Shenker reverted to the Raiders' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.

Shenker was elevated to the active roster for the second week in a row ahead of Sunday's 25-10 win over the Saints, failing to record any stats while playing four snaps on offense and 20 snaps on special teams. The tight end seems likely to be added to the active roster again for the team's regular-season finale in Week 18 against the Chargers.

