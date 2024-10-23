John Samuel Shenker News: Serving as No. 3 tight end

Shenker went without a target while playing 14 of the Raiders' 79 snaps on offense in Sunday's 20-15 loss to the Rams.

After being signed off the practice squad in late September, Shenker has suited up in each of the Raiders' last four games as the No. 3 tight end behind Brock Bowers and Harrison Bryant. Though Bryant suffered an elbow injury in Sunday's loss that at least temporarily puts his status in question for a Week 8 matchup with the Chiefs, Shenker is unlikely to see enough playing time behind Bowers to make much of an imprint on the box score.