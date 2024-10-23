Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
John Samuel Shenker headshot

John Samuel Shenker News: Serving as No. 3 tight end

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 23, 2024

Shenker went without a target while playing 14 of the Raiders' 79 snaps on offense in Sunday's 20-15 loss to the Rams.

After being signed off the practice squad in late September, Shenker has suited up in each of the Raiders' last four games as the No. 3 tight end behind Brock Bowers and Harrison Bryant. Though Bryant suffered an elbow injury in Sunday's loss that at least temporarily puts his status in question for a Week 8 matchup with the Chiefs, Shenker is unlikely to see enough playing time behind Bowers to make much of an imprint on the box score.

John Samuel Shenker
Las Vegas Raiders
More Stats & News