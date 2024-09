The Raiders signed Shenker from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday.

Shenker opted to stick around on Las Vegas' practice squad after failing to make the 53-man roster at the end of training camp. He'll now be part of the Raiders' active roster, and with Michael Mayer (personal) ruled out for Sunday's game against the Browns, Shenker will likely serve as the No. 3 tight end behind Brock Bowers and Harrison Bryant.