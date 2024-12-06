Fantasy Football
John Simpson headshot

John Simpson News: Past illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 6, 2024

Simpson (illness) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Dolphins.

The 27-year-old popped up on the Jets' injury report Thursday as a non-participant in practice due to an illness. He then returned to practice in a full capacity Friday, suggesting he's moved past his illness in time to play in Sunday's divisional matchup. Expect Simpson to serve as Jets' top left guard in Week 14.

John Simpson
New York Jets
More Stats & News
