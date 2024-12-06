John Simpson News: Past illness
Simpson (illness) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Dolphins.
The 27-year-old popped up on the Jets' injury report Thursday as a non-participant in practice due to an illness. He then returned to practice in a full capacity Friday, suggesting he's moved past his illness in time to play in Sunday's divisional matchup. Expect Simpson to serve as Jets' top left guard in Week 14.
