John Stephens Injury: Not playing Week 4

Stephens (coach's decision) is inactive for Thursday's game against the Giants, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Stephens missed the first three games of the regular season due to a hamstring issue, but he appears to be healthy scratch for Thursday's contest. His next opportunity to suit up will be Week 5 against the Steelers on Oct. 6. Jake Ferguson, Luke Schoonmaker and Brevyn Spann-Ford will be the Cowboys' three tight ends for Thursday's game.