The Cowboys placed Stephens (knee) on injured reserve Saturday, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Stephens is done for the 2024 season after suffering a left ACL tear in practice Wednesday. He missed the entire 2023 campaign due to an ACL tear in the same knee, a reality that leaves the 2023 UDFA out of Louisiana with a difficult road to recovery. He remains under contract with Dallas through the 2025 season.