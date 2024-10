Stephens (knee) sustained a torn left ACL in Wednesday's practice and will miss the remainder of the 2024 season, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Stephens missed the entire 2023 campaign due to a torn ACL in the same knee sustained during the preseason, and he now faces another long road to recovery. The depth tight end hasn't yet suited up for a regular-season game with the Cowboys, but he remains under contract with the team through 2025.