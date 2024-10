Stephens (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday night's game against Pittsburgh.

Stephens missed the first three games of the regular season due to a hamstring injury, but he will be a healthy scratch for a second straight contests. His next chance at making his NFL regular-season debut will be Week 6 against the Lions on Oct. 13. Jake Ferguson, Luke Schoonmaker and Brevyn Spann-Ford will be the Cowboys' three tight ends for Sunday's game.