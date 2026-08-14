John Williams News: Plays in preseason opener
Williams played 32 offensive snaps in Thursday's preseason opener against the Steelers.
Williams participated in 53 percent of the offensive snaps, defending quarterback Kyle McCord as he made his Packers debut. The backup tackle will likely see similar usage in next Friday's preseason game against the Broncos.
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