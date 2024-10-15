Johnathan Abram News: Picks off Mayfield in Week 6

Abram finished Sunday's 51-27 loss to the Buccaneers with seven tackles (three solo) and one interception.

Abram was elevated from the practice squad to the active roster for a second straight game. The 2019 first-round pick took advantage of the opportunity by picking off Baker Mayfield midway through the second quarter, which led to a 10-yard touchdown from Spencer Rattler to Bub Means on the next play. Abram can be elevated for one more game, after which the Saints would have to sign him to the active roster.