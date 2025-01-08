Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Johnathan Hankins headshot

Johnathan Hankins News: Resurgent 2024 campaign

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 8, 2025

Hankins finished the 2024 season with 30 total tackles (15 solo), including 1.0 sacks, and an interception over 17 games.

Hankins built off of an impressive 2023 campaign with the Cowboys, appearing in all 17 regular-season games with the Seahawks in 2024, snatching his first career interception in the process. The 32-year-old is an unrestricted free agent heading into the offseason and he'll likely sign a one-year deal with his next destination for the fifth straight year.

Johnathan Hankins
Seattle Seahawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now