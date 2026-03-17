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Johnny Hekker News: Moving to Minnesota

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Hekker and the Vikings agreed to terms on a contract Tuesday, Lindsey Young of the team's official site reports.

Hekker is a four-time Pro Bowler, though he most recently earned that honor in 2017. The Oregon State product punted for Tennessee last season and averaged 46.8 yards per kick, which ranked 20th in the league among players with at least 25 punts. With Minnesota, he'll replace Ryan Wright, who signed with the Saints earlier in March.

Johnny Hekker
Minnesota Vikings
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