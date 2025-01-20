Fantasy Football
Johnny Johnson headshot

Johnny Johnson News: Stays with Houston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 20, 2025

Johnson signed a reserve/future contract with the Texans on Monday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Johnson has been a regular on Houston's practice squad, originally joining the franchise in 2022. Since then he's appeared in two games for the team, but he has yet to record any counting stats. He'll have a chance to make a greater impact in 2025.

