Johnny Lumpkin headshot

Johnny Lumpkin News: Inks reserve/future deal with GB

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 14, 2025

Green Bay signed Lumpkin to a reserve/future contract Tuesday.

Lumpkin had spent time on the practice squads of Indianapolis and Denver before latching on with Green Bay last September. He was cut from the Packers' practice squad after a few weeks, but he'll now be with the organization through the offseason. Lumpkin has yet to log an NFL snap, but he'll have a chance to compete for a roster spot during training camp this summer.

