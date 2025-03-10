Johnny Mundt News: Landing with new squad

Mundt is slated to sign a two-year, $5.5 million contract with the Jaguars, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Mundt spent the last three seasons in Minnesota, most recently tying a career best with 19 receptions, which came on 27 targets, 142 yards and two touchdowns. He'll have an opportunity to earn a larger role with the Jaguars, who cut No. 1 tight end Evan Engram (shoulder) on Thursday.