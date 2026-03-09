Johnny Mundt headshot

Johnny Mundt News: Let go by Jacksonville

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

The Jaguars released Mundt on Monday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Mundt signed a two-year deal with the Jaguars in March of 2025 after spending the three prior years with the Vikings, but his time in Jacksonville will end after just one season. He caught nine passes (on 19 targets) for 111 yards across 16 regular-season games in 2025, when he served mostly as a run blocker and as a backup to Brenton Strange. Now that he's a free agent, Mundt should garner interest from teams looking to add a depth tight end who can serve as an extra blocker.

Johnny Mundt
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Johnny Mundt See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Johnny Mundt See More
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage from the Wild-Card Round
NFL
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage from the Wild-Card Round
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
55 days ago
2026 NFL Playoffs Rankings: Cheat Sheets by Position & Strategy Guide
NFL
2026 NFL Playoffs Rankings: Cheat Sheets by Position & Strategy Guide
Author Image
Jim Coventry
62 days ago
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 18 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
NFL
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 18 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
62 days ago
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 17 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
NFL
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 17 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
70 days ago
Box Score Breakdown: Week 16 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
NFL
Box Score Breakdown: Week 16 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
77 days ago