Johnny Mundt News: No catches in Week 9

Mundt failed to catch his only target in Sunday's 21-13 win over the Colts.

Mundt slid to the No. 3 spot at tight end with T.J. Hockenson returning to the field in Week 9 after missing the first seven games of the season while recovering from the ACL injury he suffered in 2023. Mundt was limited to a season-low 19 offensive snaps and he'll continue to operate behind Hockenson and Josh Oliver moving forward.