Johnny Mundt headshot

Johnny Mundt News: Packs bags for Philly

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 10, 2026 at 5:15pm

Mundt agreed to terms Tuesday on a one-year contract with the Eagles, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Mundt quickly found a new home after being released by the Jaguars on Monday. The 31-year-old tight end played 385 offensive snaps last season but mostly stuck to a run-blocking role, catching just nine of 19 targets for 111 yards and no touchdowns. At the time of this report, Dallas Goedert still hasn't re-signed with the team, but the Eagles did sign Grant Calcaterra to a one-year deal, according to Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer. Mundt should be a key blocking piece to the Eagles' run-heavy attack, which frequently utilizes multiple tight ends, in 2026 regardless of Goedert's status with the team.

Johnny Mundt
Philadelphia Eagles
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Johnny Mundt See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Johnny Mundt See More
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage from the Wild-Card Round
NFL
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage from the Wild-Card Round
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
56 days ago
2026 NFL Playoffs Rankings: Cheat Sheets by Position & Strategy Guide
NFL
2026 NFL Playoffs Rankings: Cheat Sheets by Position & Strategy Guide
Author Image
Jim Coventry
63 days ago
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 18 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
NFL
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 18 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
63 days ago
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 17 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
NFL
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 17 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
71 days ago
Box Score Breakdown: Week 16 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
NFL
Box Score Breakdown: Week 16 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
78 days ago