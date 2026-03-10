Johnny Mundt News: Packs bags for Philly
Mundt agreed to terms Tuesday on a one-year contract with the Eagles, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Mundt quickly found a new home after being released by the Jaguars on Monday. The 31-year-old tight end played 385 offensive snaps last season but mostly stuck to a run-blocking role, catching just nine of 19 targets for 111 yards and no touchdowns. At the time of this report, Dallas Goedert still hasn't re-signed with the team, but the Eagles did sign Grant Calcaterra to a one-year deal, according to Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer. Mundt should be a key blocking piece to the Eagles' run-heavy attack, which frequently utilizes multiple tight ends, in 2026 regardless of Goedert's status with the team.
