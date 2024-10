Mundt had two receptions for 31 yards on two targets in Sunday's win over the Jets in London.

Mundt was in the starting lineup in a two-tight end set and played in 38 of the offense's 73 snaps as the primary receiving tight end (Josh Oliver is almost exclusively a blocker). Mundt could see a reduced role as early as Week 7 as T.J. Hockenson could return from a knee injury after Minnesota's upcoming bye week.