Johnny Wilson headshot

Johnny Wilson Injury: Estimated as limited Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 4, 2024

Wilson (hamstring) was listed as an estimated practice participant on Wednesday's injury report.

Wilson appeared on the Eagles' injury report late last week due to a hamstring injury, which was severe enough for him to be sidelined for Philadelphia's 24-19 win over Baltimore this past Sunday. Wednesday's practice was a walkthrough, so Wilson will have to participate in at least a limited capacity over the next two days in order to have a chance at playing against the Panthers on Sunday.

Johnny Wilson
Philadelphia Eagles
