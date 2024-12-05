Fantasy Football
Johnny Wilson Injury: Logs limited practice Thursday

Published on December 5, 2024

Wilson (hamstring) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Wilson has been listed as a limited participant for the first two practices of the week due to a hamstring injury which caused him to be sidelined this past Sunday against the Ravens. Wilson would avoid an injury designation heading into Sunday's game against the Panthers if he were able to log a full practice Friday. The rookie sixth-round wideout has caught one pass (on two targets) for five yards over his past three games.

