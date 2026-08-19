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Johnny Wilson Injury: Misses consecutive sessions

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 19, 2026

Wilson (knee) did not participate in Wednesday's practice, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Wilson was absent from Monday's practice session due to a knee issue, making consecutive sessions missed due to injury for the wide receiver. The 25-year-old is competing with Elijah Moore and Hollywood Brown for a chance at the No. 4 wide receiver spot in the Eagles' offense. Any missed time for Wilson likely further sinks his chances of being a starting contributor to the team at the commencement of the regular season.

Johnny Wilson
Philadelphia Eagles
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