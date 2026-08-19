Johnny Wilson Injury: Misses consecutive sessions
Wilson (knee) did not participate in Wednesday's practice, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Wilson was absent from Monday's practice session due to a knee issue, making consecutive sessions missed due to injury for the wide receiver. The 25-year-old is competing with Elijah Moore and Hollywood Brown for a chance at the No. 4 wide receiver spot in the Eagles' offense. Any missed time for Wilson likely further sinks his chances of being a starting contributor to the team at the commencement of the regular season.
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