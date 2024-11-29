Johnny Wilson Injury: Pops up on report with hamstring
Wilson (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens, Olivia Reiner of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Wilson was added to the injury report Friday, suggesting that he suffered the injury in practice during the week. Fellow Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring) is also listed as questionable, so Wilson could take on a larger role if he suits up and Smith doesn't against the generous Baltimore secondary.
