Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Johnny Wilson headshot

Johnny Wilson News: Available against Panthers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 6, 2024

Wilson (hamstring) practiced fully Friday and doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports.

Wilson will be available Sunday, but he's unlikely to play a significant role behind A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and Jahan Dotson. Smith has been cleared to return for his first action since Week 11 after missing two games due to a hamstring injury of his own.

Johnny Wilson
Philadelphia Eagles
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now