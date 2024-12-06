Johnny Wilson News: Available against Panthers
Wilson (hamstring) practiced fully Friday and doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports.
Wilson will be available Sunday, but he's unlikely to play a significant role behind A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and Jahan Dotson. Smith has been cleared to return for his first action since Week 11 after missing two games due to a hamstring injury of his own.
