Johnny Wilson headshot

Johnny Wilson News: No targets in Week 11

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 15, 2024

Wilson was not targeted in Thursday's 26-18 win over the Commanders.

Wilson scored his first career touchdown in Week 10 but only played 18 offensive snaps that game and was only targeted once. His role wasn't much smaller in Week 11, dropping to 13 snaps and zero targets. He's now gone untargeted in half of the Eagles' 10 games this season, including five of the last six.

Johnny Wilson
Philadelphia Eagles
