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Johnny Wilson News: Participating in OTAs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 28, 2026

Wilson (knee) is participating in organized team activities, Glenn Erby of Eagles Wire reports.

The wide receiver suffered a season-ending knee injury in August of last year. Wilson is not only back for OTAs, but receiving some first-team reps ahead of Hollywood Brown and Elijah Moore, per Erby. The 2024 sixth-round pick caught five passes for 38 yards and a score as a rookie.

Johnny Wilson
Philadelphia Eagles
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