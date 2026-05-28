Johnny Wilson News: Participating in OTAs
Wilson (knee) is participating in organized team activities, Glenn Erby of Eagles Wire reports.
The wide receiver suffered a season-ending knee injury in August of last year. Wilson is not only back for OTAs, but receiving some first-team reps ahead of Hollywood Brown and Elijah Moore, per Erby. The 2024 sixth-round pick caught five passes for 38 yards and a score as a rookie.
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