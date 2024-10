Wilson cleared concussion protocol Friday, Zach Berman of The Athletic reports.

Wilson sustained a concussion during the Eagles' Week 4 loss to the Buccaneers, but it now appears he's moved past the issue. The rookie wide receiver out of Florida State has caught just one of his six targets for nine yards through Philadelphia's first four games. He's expected to play behind A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and Jahan Dotson in Week 6, when the Eagles host the Browns.