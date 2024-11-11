Johnny Wilson News: Scores first career touchdown
Wilson scored his first career touchdown in Sunday's 34-6 win over the Cowboys, finishing with one catch for five yards.
Jalen Hurts scrambled and found Wilson open in the back of the end zone on third and goal to put the Eagles up 20-6 early in the third quarter. The catch was just the second of the rookie receiver's short career and marked the first time he'd been targeted since Week 4.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now