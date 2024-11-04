Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Johnny Wilson headshot

Johnny Wilson News: Sees more snaps but no targets

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 4, 2024

Wilson saw the field for 35 offensive snaps in Week 9 against the Jaguars but wasn't targeted a single time.

Wilson's role increased with A.J. Brown exiting with a knee injury just before halftime, but not to the point where Jalen Hurts ever actually looked his way. The rookie has just one catch for nine yards this season. With Brown looking like he'll have a chance to return without missing any time, Wilson's role may shrink again next week.

Johnny Wilson
Philadelphia Eagles
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now