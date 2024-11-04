Johnny Wilson News: Sees more snaps but no targets

Wilson saw the field for 35 offensive snaps in Week 9 against the Jaguars but wasn't targeted a single time.

Wilson's role increased with A.J. Brown exiting with a knee injury just before halftime, but not to the point where Jalen Hurts ever actually looked his way. The rookie has just one catch for nine yards this season. With Brown looking like he'll have a chance to return without missing any time, Wilson's role may shrink again next week.