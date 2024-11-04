Jon Feliciano Injury: Designated to return

The 49ers opened Feliciano's (knee) 21-day practice window Monday.

The veteran offensive lineman has missed the 49ers' first eight games this season after picking up a knee injury in early August that landed him on injured reserve. However, the opening of Feliciano's practice window Monday suggests that he's almost moved past the issue. His practice participation throughout the week will be the best indicator of whether he can return for San Francisco's Week 10 matchup against the Buccaneers.