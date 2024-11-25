Fantasy Football
Jon Feliciano headshot

Jon Feliciano Injury: Remaining on IR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 25, 2024 at 2:11pm

Feliciano (knee) will remain on injured reserve for the remainder of the season, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

The veteran offensive lineman has yet to play this season after he underwent a knee surgery in training camp that landed him on IR. Feliciano's 21-day practice window opened in early November, but his knee hasn't responded the right way and he's now set to miss all of 2024.

Jon Feliciano
San Francisco 49ers
