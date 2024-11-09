Jon Feliciano Injury: Won't play vs. Bucs

Feliciano (knee) has been downgraded to out for Sunday's game against Tampa Bay, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Feliciano began the regular season on injured reserve after undergoing knee surgery during training camp. His 21-day practice window to return from IR opened Monday, and he was a limited practice participant all week. That won't be enough for him to return Sunday, but his next chance to suit up will be Week 11 against the Seahawks on Sunday, Nov. 17.