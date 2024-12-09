Jon Runyan Injury: Could miss time

Head coach Brian Daboll stated Monday that Runyan (ankle) is "week-to-week, maybe more," Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Runyan's timeline could mean anything for the remainder of the Michigan product's season. A clearer picture of his status for this Sunday's game against the Ravens will likely come later in the week. If he's unable to suit up, Aaron Stinnie will likely be the next man up at left guard for the Giants.