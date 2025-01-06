Jon Runyan Injury: Recovering from multiple surgeries

Runyan had surgery to address a right ankle sprain and another to address a torn ligament in his ankle after sustaining injuries in Week 14 versus the Saints, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Runyan was sidelined for the Giants' last four games, but the specifics of his injuries weren't public knowledge until after the end of the regular season. It's not clear at this point whether the recovery timeline for the procedures will cut into the 2025 season.