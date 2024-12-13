Fantasy Football
Jon Runyan

Jon Runyan Injury: Unavailable to face Baltimore

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 13, 2024

Giants head coach Brian Daboll said Friday that Runyan (ankle) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Ravens, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Daboll previously said Runyan is "week-to-week, maybe more" after picking up an ankle injury during New York's loss to the Saints in Week 14, so it's not entirely surprising to see the starting left guard ruled out to face Baltimore. Aaron Stinnie and Jake Kubas will both be candidates to step into the starting lineup with Runyan unavailable.

Jon Runyan
New York Giants

