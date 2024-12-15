Fantasy Football
Jon Runyan Injury: Won't play again this season

Published on December 15, 2024

Runyan (ankle) was moved to injured reserve Saturday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Runyan hurt his ankle last Sunday against the Saints and was deemed week-to-week soon thereafter. It turns out the veteran lineman won't play again this season, as his move to IR will require him to sit out New York's final four contests. Aaron Stinnie is the most likely candidate to start at left guard in Runyan's absence.

