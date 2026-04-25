Jonah Coleman News: Welcomed by Denver
The Broncos selected Coleman in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 108th overall.
Coleman is a bruising running back at 5-foot-8, 220 pounds. He led Washington in rushing in each of his final two seasons, combining for 1,811 yards (5.2 YPC) and 25 touchdowns while adding 54 receptions for 531 yards and two scores through 25 games. Coleman is quick but he isn't fast, and he produced more than 10 yards on just 20 of his 156 carries as a senior. He didn't run the 40-yard dash this spring, either. Still, players like Coleman have clear NFL utility, especially if they can catch passes. The 22-year-old can block in the pocket and run routes in the open field, so he projects as a potential short-yardage back who will chip in on passing downs as well. Coleman will battle Jaleel McLaughlin and Tyler Badie for a role behind J.K. Dobbins and RJ Harvey in 2026.
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