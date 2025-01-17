Jonah Elliss Injury: Dealing with fractured scapula bone

Elliss's father said Friday that Elliss fractured the scapula bone in his right shoulder in Sunday's wild-card loss to Buffalo but will likely be ready for offseason drills in April, Chris Tomasson of The Denver Gazette reports.

Luther Elliss, Jonah's father, likely has more insight into football injuries than most since he was a defensive tackle in the NFL for 10 seasons from 1995 to 2004. The elder Elliss said of his son's injury that "it's just a broken bone" and suggested that the recovery time would be "six weeks." Luther Elliss also stated that Jonah's current injury isn't related to the torn right labrum he suffered in 2023 while playing in college for Utah, per Tomasson.