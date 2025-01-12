Jonah Elliss Injury: Exits game due to shoulder injury

Elliss (shoulder) is questionable to return to Sunday's AFC wild-card game against the Bills, Nick Kosmider of The Athletic reports.

Elliss injured his right shoulder in the first half of Sunday's game, and he was seen headed to the locker room holding his arm, per Mike Klis of 9news.com. Dondrea Tillman will serve as the Broncos' primary edge rushing backup behind Jonathon Cooper and Nik Bonitto for as long as Elliss is out of the game.