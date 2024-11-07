Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Jonah Jackson headshot

Jonah Jackson Injury: Cleared for practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 7, 2024

The Rams designated Jackson (shoulder) for return to practice from their injured reserve list Thursday.

Jackson has missed the Rams' last six games due to a broken scapula he suffered in Week 2 at Arizona, but it now looks like he's nearing a return to action. The Rams have 21 days to officially activate him before they'd be required to leave him on injured reserve for the remainder of the year.

Jonah Jackson
Los Angeles Rams
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now