Jonah Jackson Injury: Cleared for practice
The Rams designated Jackson (shoulder) for return to practice from their injured reserve list Thursday.
Jackson has missed the Rams' last six games due to a broken scapula he suffered in Week 2 at Arizona, but it now looks like he's nearing a return to action. The Rams have 21 days to officially activate him before they'd be required to leave him on injured reserve for the remainder of the year.
