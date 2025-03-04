Jonah Jackson News: Getting dealt to Windy City

The Rams are trading Jackson to Chicago in exchange for a 2025 sixth-round draft pick, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The trade cannot technically go through until the new league year begins on March 12, but the details have presumably already been worked out. Jackson's 2024 campaign was condensed significantly by a fractured scapula he sustained in Week 2 at Arizona, and he was only able to suit up for four games over the course of the regular season. He projects to start at one of the Bears' guard spots in 2025.