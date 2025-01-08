Jonah Laulu News: Appears in all 17 games in 2024

Laulu finished the 2024 season with 35 tackles (15 solo), including 1.0 sacks, and three pass breakups across 17 games with Las Vegas.

Laulu was a seventh-round pick by the Colts in the 2024 NFL Draft, but Indianapolis cut him after the preseason. Laulu was claimed off waivers by the Raiders, and he went on to start seven of the 17 games in which he appeared. Fortifying the defensive line will be a major area of concern for Las Vegas in the offseason. Laulu will need to again compete for a roster spot under a new coaching staff.